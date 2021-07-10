Srinagar, Jul 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday launched the 'mySrinagar' mobile app -- a one-stop solution catering to the needs of residents and tourists by integrating all available e-services offered by various departments and tourism-related information "in both offline and online modes".

An official spokesman said the 'mySrinagar' mobile app also has emergency helpline service.

The 'mySrinagar' app will work as a robust mechanism facilitating real-time information dissemination to the user, besides making information related to tourist attractions and destinations in Srinagar city available on a single platform, the spokesman said.

More than 40 services from various line departments including 20 Srinagar Municipal Services are being offered through the app. It also supports the GIS-based grievance management, he said.

The Lt Governor directed the officials to collaborate with the departments and integrate services like building permissions, electricity, and water connections with the 'mySrinagar' mobile application for ease of access by the people.

The Lt Governor also e-inaugurated multiple projects of Srinagar Smart City including Variable Message Displays (VMDs) installed across the city, besides dedicating the new surface car parking at Residency Road here to the public, the spokesman said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinha underscored that the J-K Government, through its continuous endeavours, is exploring all the possibilities to develop Jammu and Srinagar into world-class modern, sustainable and vibrant cities.

“These new initiatives are in line with our mission of making cities sensitive to the needs of citizens and our vision of evolving them through the use of modern IT & other interventions, enabling seamless information access and better service delivery,” he said.

Sinha said there is a need to adopt meaningful ways and means to cater to the ever-changing needs of citizens, to acknowledge the limits of available capacities, and strive dynamically to address the same.

The Lt Governor emphasised on putting Variable Message Displays (VMDs) into use as a relevant and instant information dissemination tool regarding government programmes, schemes, awareness campaigns, information on traffic and weather condition, etc.

On the new surface car parking at Residency Road, the Lt Governor observed that it will provide a solution to the traffic congestion problem in the busy city area.

He was informed that the new parking space has been built on a total area of 16,000 sq ft and can cater to more than 100 four-wheelers and 15 two-wheelers. In addition, space/slot availability of the new parking can be accessed through online mode too.

Parking slots have also been reserved for electric vehicles and the parking gates have been equipped with remote-controlled boom barriers. The walls of the parking have been beautified by the local artists with wall paintings.

Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan, CEO of Srinagar Smart City Limited, outlined the silent features of the new projects inaugurated today.

He informed that the Variable Message Displays are strategically located on PAN city bases and have been integrated with ICCC platform, readable up to a distance of 150 metres.

The control system is hosted on cloud to ensure 100 percent runtime. Surface Mounted Diode Technology for better visibility and IP67 Casing for all-weather operability, he added.

