New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has ordered disciplinary action against five policemen, including two SHOs, after they allegedly committed "serious lapses" while handling a case of physical assault.

According to a statement released by the LG's office, continuing with his tough stand against dereliction of and lapses in duties and corruption by government servants the Lt Governor V K Saxena has ordered initiation of disciplinary proceedings against 2 SHOs, 2 sub-inspectors and an assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police.

"ASI Heera Lal, SI Rahul Sagar, SI Ravi Poonia, present SHO Harish Kumar and the then SHO, Sanjeev Gautam committed serious lapses and serious misconduct in the discharge of their lawful duties while attending a complaint received on PCR on 08.12.2018, regarding one Shri Musa being physically assaulted by Farid and Shaan Ali with kicks and fist blows," the statement by the LG office claimed.

A complaint by Asma Bibi filed at the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) on January 15, 2019, detailed that the above-mentioned PCR call made by her son Hasrat went unaddressed by the investigation officer, who neither got a medical examination of the victim done nor did he take any action against the accused persons.

"On December 18, 2018, Asma Bibi's brother Musa had to be admitted in the GTB Hospital vide MLC No. A4670/40/18 and information was given to local police, with a case FIR No. 729/2018 u/s 323/341/34 IPC was registered by SI, Ravi Poonia. On December 30, 2018 the victim died due to the injuries sustained during the assault on 08.12.2018, but no proper action was taken by the IO, the complainant Asma Bibi said. On the contrary, the MLC No. B6659/41/18 with A/H/O observed that the patient had been brought in with "self inflicted injury at 4.30 PM on 15.12.2018 as stated by patient himself and brought by," the statement said.

"The police did not conduct any inquiry or register any FIR or investigate the matter, nor did it file any charge sheet with regard to an injury in the stomach with a sharp edged object and the subsequent death of the victim due to this injury. There was total inaction on part of the police officials who dealt with this matter," the statement added.

The PCA after thorough examination of the matter recommended appropriate action against the above named police personnel, said the statement. Perusal of reports revealed that the said police personnel in their deposition before PCA, themselves accepted their lapses/misconduct, it added.

The LG in his order has stated, "recommendation of Police Complaints Authority is accepted. Delhi Police be directed to initiate appropriate disciplinary proceedings against the delinquent police personnel, as per rules.'' (ANI)

