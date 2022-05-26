New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): After taking an oath to office as Delhi's new Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena promised to spend more time outside Raj Niwas and he will make the national capital a "city of joy".

Saxena expressed gratitude to the President, the Prime Minister and the Home Minister for giving him the responsibility of the LG post.

"Today, I want to tell every citizen of Delhi that a new L-G has been sworn in, but I will work as a local guardian. The people will see me less in Raj Niwas and more on the streets. There is a problem of pollution in Delhi. For tackling this problem, we will work together with the government and the public," the LG said.

"There is a large section of the poor, who are working in the unorganized sector. We will try and empower them by training them in their field of work. We will work together. My dream is to make Delhi a city of joy and city of flowers," he said.

He highlighted that he will work with the motto of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas.

Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday was sworn in as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. On May 23, Saxena, the chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission, was appointed Delhi's new Lieutenant Governor after Anil Baijal resigned from the position last week.

A statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan informed that President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted Baijal's resignation and appointed Vinai Kumar Saxena as the new Lieutenant Governor.

Baijal, who served as Delhi LG for five years and four months, resigned citing personal reasons. (ANI)

