Kohima, Apr 28 (PTI) NPF president Shurhozelie Liezietsu has said that efforts should be made to bring together NSCN(IM) and the Working Committe of Naga National Political Groups for a common front on the Naga peace talks as the Centre may not continue separate talks with them.

The Centre, the former Nagaland chief minister said, will never have a "piecemeal" or "separate settlements" on the issue with the two conflicting groups.

Liezietsu, who was replying to queries by reporters at Pfutseromi village in Phek district on Wednesday, said Naga Peoples' Front (NPF), which is an ally in the all party government in the state, can act only as the facilitator.

“The conflicting parties should come to an understanding and we (political parties) are appealing them to come together because the Government of India will never have piecemeal or separate settlements.

"Our main job now is to bring together the two conflicting groups to form a common front otherwise the Indian government may not continue to have separate talks for a final solution to the Naga political issue," Liezietsu said.

The Centre has signed two agreements – Framework Agreement with the Isak-Muivah faction of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) on August 3, 2015 and Agreed Position with Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (WC, NNPGs), which consist of at least eight factions on November 17, 2017.

It has been holding talks with the two sides, with NSCN9IM) from 1997 and WC, NNPGs from 2017. But no final solution has been arrived at as the NSCN(IM) has remained firm on its demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas.

Centre's interlocutor A K Mishra visited the state from April 18 to 24 and held talks with both the Naga groups, besides holding meetings with the state government and Naga civil societies.

Asked, he said NPF will go it alone during the state election, due early 2023 though the party is a member of the all party United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government.

UDA was formed in July 2021 with the object of finding a solution to the Naga political talks.

"The NPF MLAs are working together with the all party government but that does not mean the parties have come together … We still keep our entity... The NPF will contest the next state elections alone but if other political parties want to join us, we will welcome them,” Liezietsu said.

The NPF has 25 MLAs in the current house, while Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party has 21, BJP 12 and Independents two in the 60-member house.

