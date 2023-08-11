Noida/Lucknow, Aug 11 (PTI) The process for the promulgation of the Lift and Escalators Act in Uttar Pradesh is underway, state's Energy Minister A K Sharma informed the government on Friday.

The update was shared in the Assembly and comes in the wake of demands being raised for legislation to regulate the installation, maintenance and usage of lifts in the state, particularly in high-rise buildings.

Residents and legislators like Noida MLA Pankaj Singh and Greater Noida-Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh -- both from the BJP -- were at the forefront of taking up the issue with the Yogi Adityanath government.

"Under the provision of Central Electricity Earth Regulation-2010, the report is issued by the Directorate of Electrical Safety after inspection/testing. Electrical Safety Directorate has issued a report after inspection of electrical installations of various lifts/escalators installed in Noida district Gautam Budh Nagar," Sharma said in a statement.

"With increasing urbanisation and proliferation of high-rise buildings in the state, the use of elevators is increasing. In connection with the installation of lifts and escalators in multi-storey buildings, the process of promulgating the Lift and Escalator Act is underway," the minister added.

Both the Noida MLA as well as the Greater Noida MLA had highlighted in the House that their district Gautam Buddh Nagar is home to hundreds of high-rise buildings where lifts play a crucial role in the daily lives of people.

The legislators, both second-term MLAs, also highlighted the death of an elderly woman inside a lift which malfunctioned in a society in Noida recently whereas cases of injuries to people were also becoming common.

Earlier this week, MLA Dhirendra Singh also met Adityanath and took up the issue with him, citing the significance of legislation to regulate the installation, maintenance and usage of lifts in the state.

