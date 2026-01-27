Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh witnessed isolated rainfall and widespread snowfall in the higher reaches over the past 24 hours, while minimum temperatures rose appreciably at several places, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

According to the IMD's Meteorological Centre in Shimla, significant snowfall was recorded in Lahaul-Spiti and adjoining tribal and high-altitude regions, with Gondla receiving 22 cm, Kukumseri 21.3 cm, Kothi 20 cm and Koksar 19 cm of snow. Keylong recorded 12.5 cm, while Kalpa and Sangla reported 5.5 cm and 1.8 cm, respectively.

Also Read | Gurgaon Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Rain and Thunderstorms This Week; Check Details.

Light to moderate rain was reported in parts of Chamba and Kullu districts, with Saloni recording 9.3 mm and Manali 6 mm. Thunderstorm activity was observed in Shimla, while shallow fog reduced visibility to about 500 metres in Kalpa. Gusty winds were reported from Kufri and Narkanda, with speeds reaching up to 52 kmph.

"Minimum temperatures have shown an appreciable rise at many stations, with a few places recording values 2 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal," the IMD said, adding that maximum temperatures showed no large change and remained below normal at several locations.

Also Read | India Energy Week 2026: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates IEW Conclave; Announces 'Significant' India-EU Trade Development (Watch Video).

Tabo in Lahaul-Spiti recorded the lowest minimum temperature at minus 8.9 degrees Celsius, while Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district recorded the highest maximum temperature at 23 degrees Celsius.

The weather office has forecast isolated rain and snowfall in the state on January 27, with the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, at isolated places.

Cold-day conditions are also likely in parts of the lower and mid-hill regions, while cold wave and dense fog conditions may prevail at isolated locations over the next few days.

IMD further said that a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from the night of January 30, bringing another spell of rain and snow to Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)