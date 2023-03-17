Jaipur, Mar 17 (PTI) Light to moderate rain and hailstorms with gusty winds were recorded in some parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, a Met office spokesperson said on Friday.

According to the regional meteorological centre here, Shahpura in Jaipur recorded 44 mm rainfall while Fatehgarh in Jaisalmer received 24 mm till 8.30 am. Paota and Pahadi in Bharatpur recorded 22 mm and 16 mm rainfall, respectively, Buhana in Jhunjhunu recorded 10 mm and Viratnagar in Jaipur 7 mm during the same period.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Seven-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted by Auto Driver Who Ferried Her to School Everyday in Ramnagar, Accused Arrested.

Nagaur tehsil recorded 7 mm rainfall and Chomu, Kotputli, Jamwaramgarh and Bari Sadri in Chittorgarh received 5 mm each.

The induced circulation system is still active over the state due to the effect of a western disturbance. There is a strong possibility of moderate to severe thunderstorms, strong winds and hailstorms in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Udaipur and Bharatpur divisions on Friday as well, Meteorological Centre (Jaipur) Director Radheshyam Sharma said.

Also Read | Amruta Fadnavis Bribe Case: Designer Anishka Jaisinghani Accused of Offering Bribe to Maharashtra Deputy CM’s Wife Sent to Police Custody Till March 21.

On Saturday, there is a strong possibility of rain, strong winds and hailstorms and thunderstorms continuing in some parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Kota and Udaipur divisions, he added.

Another fresh western disturbance will be effective over the state from Sunday. Its effect will bring thunderstorms, rain, strong winds and hailstorms in some parts of the state on Sunday and Monday, Sharma said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)