Jaipur, Aug 7 (PTI) Parts of Rajasthan witnessed light to moderate rainfall, with Chikli in Dungarpur recording a maximum of six cm rains till Friday morning, the MeT Department said.

Sabla in Dungarpur, Sajjangarh in Banswara, Dal in Jhalawar recorded five cm rainfall each, it said.

Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Phalodi, Jodhpur, Vanasthali, Jaipur and Bhilwara received 16, 13, 12.2, 7.8, 2, 1.8 and 1 mm rains respectively between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Friday.

The weather office has predicted light rains at isolated areas in the state during the next 24 hours.

