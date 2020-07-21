Kota (Rajasthan), Jul 20 (PTI) The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a 36-year-old lineman of a discom in Khanpur town of Jhalawar district on Monday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 7,000 from a domestic consumer, officials said.

The accused had demanded Rs 10,000 from the man for not filling up a Vigilance Checking Report (VCR) but later brought it down to Rs 7,000 after negotiation, Jhalawar ACB Sub-Inspector Kanhaiya Lal said.

The accused, Mahavir Nagar (36), who is posted in Khanpur town of Jhalawar district, accepted the bribe of Rs 7,000 from discom consumer Rampal Mehta, a resident of Dudi village of Khanpur area, he added.

Last week, Mehta approached ACB, Jhalawar, and lodged a complaint against the lineman following which officials checked its veracity, the sub-inspector said.

The lineman called Mehta to come with the bribe amount on Monday at Dudi Road outside the discom office in Khanpur town where ACB sleuths caught him taking the cash of Rs 7,000, the official said, adding the bribe amount was also recovered.

