New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday launched a handbook on stereotype gender unjust terms and suggested alternative words and phrases for use in the judicial discourse and in orders and judgments.

Following is the list of terms:

*Adulteress: Woman who has engaged in sexual relations outside of marriage.

*Affair: Relationship outside of marriage

*Bastard: Non-marital child or a child whose parents were not married

*Biological sex/biological male/biological female: Sex assigned at birth

*Born a girl/boy: Assigned female/male at birth

*Career woman: Woman

*Carnal intercourse: Sexual intercourse

*Chaste woman: Woman

*Child prostitute: Child who has been trafficked

*Concubine/keep: Woman with whom a man has had romantic or sexual relations outside of marriage

*Dutiful wife/faithful wife/good wife/obedient wife: Wife

*Easy virtue (e.g. a woman of easy virtue): Woman

*Effeminate (when used pejoratively): Accurately describe the characteristic using a gender neutral term (e.g. confident or responsible)

*Eve teasing: Street sexual harassment

*Faggot: Accurately describe the individual's sexual orientation (e.g. homosexual or bisexual)

*Fallen woman: Woman

*Feminine hygiene products: Menstrual products

*Forcible rape: Rape

*Harlot: Woman

*Hermaphrodite: Intersex

*Hooker: Sex worker

*Hormonal (to describe a woman's emotional state): Use a gender neutral term to describe the emotion (e.g. compassionate or enthusiastic)

*Housewife: Homemaker

*Indian woman/western woman: Woman

*Ladylike: Use a gender neutral description of behaviour or characteristics (e.g. amusing or assertive)

*Layabout/Shirker: Unemployed

*Marriageable age: A woman who has attained the legal age required to marry

*Mistress: Woman with whom a man has had romantic or sexual relations outside of marriage

*Prostitute: Sex worker

*Provider/Breadwinner: Employed or earning

*Provocative clothing/dress: Clothing/dress

*Ravished (e.g. she was "ravished" by him): Sexually harassed/assaulted or raped

*Seductress: Woman

*Sex change: Sex reassignment or gender transition

*Slut: Woman

*Spinster: Unmarried woman

*Survivor or victim: An individual who has been affected by sexual violence may identify themselves as either a "survivor" or "victim". Both terms are applicable unless the individual has expressed a preference, in which case the individual's preference should be respected.

*Transsexual: Transgender

*Transvestite: Cross-dresser

*Unwed Mother: Mother

*Violated (e.g. he violated her): Sexually harassed/assaulted or raped

*Whore: Woman

*Woman of loose moral/easy virtue/promiscuous woman/wanton woman: Woman

