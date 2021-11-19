New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the lives of 700 farmers could have been saved, had the farm laws been repealed sooner after the Prime Minister announced the decision to repeal three Central farm laws.

This is the first time in India's history that the government is taking back three laws due to agitation, the Aam Admi Party leader added.

Also Read | Farm Laws to be Withdrawn: Will SAD And BJP Come Back in Alliance Ahead of Punjab Assembly Elections 2022?.

"I congratulate all farmers in the country. Their agitation yielded results. Had this been done sooner lives of 700 farmers could've been saved. Still, this is big. Perhaps for the first time in India's history, Government is taking back 3 laws due to agitation," Kejriwal told the mediapersons during his visit at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Congratulating the countrymen on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti and Prakash Parv, the Chief Minister appealed to people to follow the teachings of Guru Nanak, he said, "Today on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. I want to congratulate the countrymen and all the people in the world. Everybody irrespective of religion worship Guru Nanak. He has done a lot for the nation".

Also Read | Farm Bills to be Repealed: What Were The 3 Legislations Brought by Modi Government? Why Farmers’ Protest Began? All You Need to Know.

"Today, on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, we got happy news relating to farm laws," he added.

In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said, "Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal all three farm laws."

The PM further announced that the constitutional measures to repeal the laws will begin in the Winter session of Parliament which is likely to commence from November 29.

Farmers have been protesting the government's three farm laws since had passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)