Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 30 (ANI): Locals expressed outrage against Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), a municipal body in Bengaluru, over not fixing pothole-ridden roads in Yelahanka after a pothole claimed the life of a 24-year-old biker here on Saturday night.

A 24-year-old biker last night died in a road accident in the Attur area under the Yelahanka Police Station due to a pothole on the road. According to the witnesses, a car overturned on the road to avoid a pothole and hit the bike coming on the way. The car crashed with two bike-borne youngsters coming in front of the car. The young biker died on the spot and another was injured after colliding with the car.

Also Read | Morbi Suspension Bridge Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 77, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Announces Compensation.

The locals expressed outrage against BBMP over ignoring frequent incidents of pothole deaths. Nitin, a resident said last night heavy rainfall battered the city around 11.30 pm. Due to heavy rainfall, the roads were flooded.

"This accident happened last night, One vehicle coming on the way didn't locate the pothole and turned into an accident," he added.

Also Read | Methamphetamine Tablets Worth More Than Rs 3 Crore Seized From Mizoram.

Nitin said "we already complained to BBMP, and the officials brought materials also to fix this pothole, but due to rain the construction was delayed and the accident happened."

"Immediate action had to be taken but BBMP failed to fix the pothole and because of their negligence this accident happened," he said further.

Pointing out the cause of the accident due to incessant rainfall, Sharat, another local says "we can't say that BBMP is irresponsible as the road was bad due to excess rain and heavy vehicles used to pass on the road. The BBMP was to construct the pothole on Monday but unfortunately, the accident happened on Saturday night."

Earlier this month, a woman succumbed to her wounds after she met with an accident while trying to avoid a pothole on a road in the Rajajinagar area of Bengaluru.

The mother-daughter duo were on a two-wheeler and were hit by a speeding bus as they tried to avoid the pothole.

The accident took place near Sujata Theater on Magadi Road. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)