Aizawl, October 30: Assam Rifles and Excise & Narcotics Department on Sunday apprehended four persons and seized a large number of Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 3.33 crore in Mizoram's Aizawl district.

Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), along with the Excise and Narcotics department, Aizawl recovered 10,000 Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 3,33,30,000 from the Chaltlang area in Aizawl on October 28, an official of Assam Rifles said on Sunday. The operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Excise & Narcotics Department, Aizawl based on specific information.

Based on the information received, a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was launched by a joint team of the Aizawl Battalion and Excise & Narcotics Department, Aizawl at Chaltlang and the team noticed the movement of a suspected vehicle.

"The vehicle was stopped and a thorough spot-checking was carried out. During the checking Methamphetamine tablets (10,000 tablets) were found. The entire consignment of Methamphetamine tablets were seized and four individuals were taken into custody by the joint team," a senior official of Assam Rifles said.

The approximate cost of the recovered Methamphetamine tablets is Rs 3.33 crore.The ongoing smuggling of Methamphetamine tablets is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have continued their efforts against the smuggling activities in Mizoram.

