Thane, Dec 11 (PTI) A total of 40,083 cases involving a cumulative amount of Rs 199 crore was settled in the Lok Adalat held in Thane, an official said on Monday.

The Lok Adalat was held on Saturday, he added.

Also Read | Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+ To Be Launched in India Soon; Check Out Expected Specs, Price and Launch Date.

"These included 21,573 pending cases involving an amount of Rs 170 crore. Thane district was first in the state when it came to settling cases," District Legal Services Authority secretary Ishwar Suryawanshi told reporters.

"A total of 18,510 pre-litigation cases involving an amount of Rs. 28,65,72,515 were settled. The Lok Adalat also settled 294 motor accident claims involving an amount of Rs 25,95,03,960, as well as 108 marital petitions and 945 cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act involving Rs 32.49 crore," he said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested for Sexually Harassing College Student of Delhi University College.

The official said 131 cases with the Debt Recovery Tribunal with a cumulative amount of Rs 48,12,45,524 were also settled, he added.

In all, this year, 1,57,131 matters involving a total amount of Rs 703 crore have been settled, Suryawanshi said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)