New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Friday till 11 am on Monday, amid an uproar by Opposition MPs over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

The MPs also demanded the resignation of Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Mishra Teni.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: 3 Students Die as Bathroom Wall of Government School Collapses in Tirunelveli.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was also adjourned earlier today with an announcement from the Chair to meet at 11 am on Monday, citing a decision taken in a meeting held earlier in the day with the government and opposition leaders.

Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra had been accused of running over farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

Also Read | India to Become Fastest Growing Economy in 2021-22, Says Amit Shah.

Notably, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case on Tuesday termed the Lakhimpur violence that led to the death of eight people as "a pre-planned conspiracy".

Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish among others was arrested in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which eight people including four farmers were killed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)