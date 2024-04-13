Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 13 (ANI): Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner and District Election Officer J Radhakrishnan took to the skies through the parasailing programme at the city's popular Tiruvanmiyur Beach on Friday to spread awareness among voters.

The activity was part of the 18 SVEEP outreach initiatives planned for Chennai.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) also posted a video showing Radhakrishnan taking part in the parasailing activity.

"Parasailing for Poll-turnout: Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner & DEO J. Radhakrishnan took to the skies at the city's popular Tiruvanmiyur Beach yesterday for voter awareness. The activity was part of the 18 #SVEEP outreach initiatives planned for #Chennai," the ECI posted on X.

Earlier, Radhakrishnan, at Greater Chennai Corporation, headed campaigns conducted by physically challenged people to raise voter awareness about the upcoming elections.

He urged city residents to ensure 100 per cent voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Radhakrishnan headed a signature campaign by the physically challenged to raise voter awareness. He flagged off and signed a mobile vehicle with the awareness signature movement "We Citizens of India Will Vote 100%" at Ripon Building Complex.

The officer also conducted a training course for the election micro-observers working in the polling centres in Chennai and stressed the need for 100 per cent voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The training session witnessed the participation of Karthike Dhanji Buddapatti, General Election Observer (Chennai North); R Lalita, Additional District Election Officer/Additional Commissioner (Revenue (M) Finance). The event also saw the participation of District PWD Welfare Officers C. Kumar, Kathirvelu and other officers.

All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 19, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4. In 2019, the DMK-led alliance swept the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, winning 38 of the 39 seats. (ANI)

