Anand (Gujarat) [India], July 24 (ANI): Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amit Chavda announced on Thursday that Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi will visit the state on July 26.

Chavda informed that Rahul Gandhi will land at the Vadodara airport in the morning of July 26 and will participate in the training program being held in Anand.

The state Congress chief said that the party is celebrating the year 2025 as an organisational year, for which a day training camp has been organised in Anand.

"Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will land at Vadodara Airport on 26 July morning and will participate in the training camp to be held in Anand. Actually, the All India Congress Committee is celebrating 2025 as an organisation festival. In this connection, a three-day training camp of Congress is being organised in Anand Town. Rahul Gandhi will participate in this camp on 26 July. Gujarat's newly appointed Amit Chavda announced this tour in Vadodara", Amit Chavda told ANI.

Earlier this year, in April, the Indian National Congress held its two-day national convention in Ahmedabad after a gap of six decades.

Rahul Gandhi also launched the 'Sangathan Sirjan Abhiyan' in the Modasa area of Gujarat's Aravalli district in an effort to revamp the party to strengthen its organisation by empowering District Congress Committees, and to "introduce a new system of accountability."

Rahul Gandhi has previously told the Congress workers in Gujarat that there is a need to purge certain people from the party who are "hand in glove" with the BJP.

"If we want to build a relationship (with people), then we have to do two things, the first task is to separate these two groups (loyalists and BJP supporters), strict action has to be taken. Even if we have to remove ten, fifteen, even twenty or thirty people, then we should remove them," Gandhi said while addressing party workers on March 9. (ANI)

