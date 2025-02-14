New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till March 10 on Thursday with the JPC report on the Waqf Amendment Bill tabled in Parliament and the two Houses completing debate on the Union Budget with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replying to marathon discussion.

The JPC report on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was also tabled in the two Houses of Parliament.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Holds Meet With Indian-Origin Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at Blair House in US (Watch Video).

While BJP member Jagdambika Pal, who was JPC Chairperson, tabled the report in Lok Sabha, party MP Medha Vishram Kulkarni tabled it in the Rajya Sabha.

They also tabled a copy of the record of evidence given before the panel on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Also Read | Gautam Adani Shares Life Lessons on X, Expresses Grief Over Class 11 Student's Suicide, Says 'Failure Is Never a Final Destination; Life Always Gives Second Chance'.

With opposition members protesting in Lok Sabha that all their dissent notes had not been included, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the government has no opposition if dissent notes of the opposition are added to the report.

"Some members of the opposition have raised objections that their dissent notes have not been fully included in the report. On behalf of my party, I would like to request that the disputes of the opposition be included in the appropriate procedure of the parliamentary process; my party has no objection to this," he said.

Speaker Om Birla said that the concerns of opposition members have been accommodated.

"Whatever issues were raised by the members of the Waqf Board who met with me, I have included them in the annexure," Birla said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the New Income Tax Bill in Lok Sabha.

Rajya Sabha witnessed an adjournment after the JPC report was tabled in the House, with opposition members protesting over their demand.

There were allegations and counter-allegations amid opposition and treasury benches with both sides accusing each other of misleading the House. Opposition members also staged a walk out.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said there had been no alterations to the report that was tabled.

"I have checked the concerns raised by the opposition. There have been no deletions or removals from the report. Everything is on the floor of the House. On what basis can such an issue be raised? The members of the Opposition are creating an unnecessary issue, which is not a fact. The allegation is false," Rijiju said in the Rajya Sabha.

Raising objections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that it is not right to remove the dissent notes and views of the opposition members from the report.

"In the JPC report on the Waqf Board, many members have their dissent report. It is not right to remove those notes and bulldoze our views. This is anti-democratic and condemnable," he said.

"Stakeholders were called from outside, and their statements were taken. I condemn any report that has been presented after deleting the dissent reports. We will never accept such fake reports. If the report does not have dissent views, it should be sent back and presented again," Kharge said.

The New Income Tax Bill, 2025, introduced by Sitharaman, aims to simplify tax laws, modernize definitions, and provide more clarity on various tax-related matters.

This new bill, tabled in Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, seeks to replace the existing Income Tax Act, 1961 and introduce changes that affect different categories of taxpayers, including individuals, businesses, and non-profit organisations.

The minister proposed sending the bill to the select committee.

One of the significant changes in the new bill is the introduction of simplified language and modern terminology. It replaces outdated terms and brings in new ones to align with today's economy.

For example, it introduces the term "tax year" instead of the existing terms like financial year and assessment year systems. It also defines "virtual digital asset" and "electronic mode", reflecting the growing importance of digital transactions and cryptocurrency in today's financial landscape.

The budget session began with address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament.

Sitharaman presented her 8th consecutive budget on February 1.

The two Houses will reconvene on March 10 and the budget session will conclude on April 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)