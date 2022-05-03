Pune, May 3 (PTI) Pune police has issued notices to several persons amid the loudspeaker row triggered by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, an official said on Tuesday.

He said there is adequate deployment of police units in the city to maintain law and order.

"We have issued preventive notices to several MNS workers and leaders here," said Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta.

Thackeray has demanded that loudspeakers atop mosques be removed by May 4, failing which Hanuman Chalisa would be played at high volume to drown out azaan.

