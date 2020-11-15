Kolkata, November 15: Much like every year, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee performed Kali Puja at her residence amid yajna and chanting of hymns, but the usual congregation of ministers and other dignitaries was missing this time due to COVID-19 curbs.

Banerjee's nephew and TMC MP Abhishek was on Sunday night seen participating in the yagna -- a ritual in front of the sacred fire -- at her home in the city's Kalighat area. Also Read | India Reports 41,000 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Tally Crosses 88 Lakh Mark, Death Toll Mounts to 1,29,635.

According to TMC sources, the chief minister personally supervised all arrangements, including preparation of 'bhog' (offering made to the goddess). Her family members and a few top leaders of her party were the only ones at the puja, the sources said. Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Greets People of Jharkhand on the State's Foundation Day, Wishes for Everyone's Happiness, Prosperity and Good Health.

Celebrations were largely low-key at the Banerjee residence, which plays host to a large number of people on the occasion every year, due to the pandemic, they added. Last year, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife had visited the CM's home on Kali puja.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)