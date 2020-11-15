New Delhi, November 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended wishes to people of Jharkhand on the occasion of the state's foundation day today. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister wished for everyone's happiness, prosperity and good health. "My heartiest greetings to all the residents of the state on the foundation day of Jharkhand. On this occasion, I wish all the people here happiness, prosperity and good health", the Prime Minister tweeted. Happy Diwali 2020 Greeting: PM Narendra Modi Wishes People on Deepavali.

Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in the year 2000. It is the 15th largest state by area, and the 14th largest by population. Hindi is the official language of the state. The city of Ranchi is its capital and Dumka is its sub capital. The state was founded by the Bihar Reorganisation Act on November 15, 2000 as the 28th State of India.

Here's the tweet by PM Narendra Modi:

झारखंड के स्थापना दिवस पर राज्य के सभी निवासियों को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। इस अवसर पर मैं यहां के सभी लोगों के सुख, समृद्धि और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य की कामना करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2020

The state’s foundation day was made to coincide with the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda, who played an important part in the history of the Indian independence movement. As per history, the movement for a separate state of Jharkhand is traced back to the early 1900s, when Jaipal Singh, an Indian Hockey captain and Olympian, suggested the idea of a separate state. However, the idea did not become a reality, however, until August 2, 2000, when the Parliament of India passed the Bihar Reorganization Bill to create the state of Jharkhand to form Jharkhand state on 15 November 2000.

