New Delhi, November 15: India's coronavirus tally on Sunday crossed the 88 lakh mark with a spike of 41,000 cases in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike, the total coronavirus in the country rose to 88,14,579. Of the total cases, the number of active COVID-19 cases in India now stands at 4,79,216 while as many as 82,05,728 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospitals. With 447 new fatalities in the country, the death toll mounted to 1,29,635. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) conducted 8,05,589 sample tests on Saturday, taking the total tested samples to 12,48,36,819 up to November 14.

According to the Health Ministry, the total active cases stood at 4,79,216 after a decrease of 1,503 in the last 24 hours while the total discharged people were 82,05,728 so far with 42,156 new discharges in last 24 hours. In India, the recovery rate stands at 92.97 percent while the fatality rate is 1.47 percent, the Ministry said. COVID-19 Vaccine Covishield May Get Emergency Use Authorisation From India in December 2020, Says Report.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state with 17,44,698 cases till date with 4,237 fresh cases on Saturday. The state reported 105 deaths taking the coronavirus tally in the state to 45,914. The deaths in the state remained on the higher side, while the recovery rate dropped marginally with an increase in the number of active cases for the first time in over a week. The other worst hits are Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.

Globally, the overall number of coronavirus cases topped 53.8 million, while the deaths have surged to 1,309,780, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Sunday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 53,843,270 and 1,309,784, respectively, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

