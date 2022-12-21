New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for about an hour on Wednesday as opposition members protested over various issues, including a demand to hold discussions on the border issue with China.

As soon as the House met, Congress members raised slogans including 'Bharat Jodo' and were heard demanding a discussion on the border issue.

Also Read | Coronavirus Pandemic: Centre Directs States To Conduct Genome Sequencing of COVID-19 Positive Samples To Track New Variants.

DMK's T R Baalu was seen raising an issue and so was Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Speaker Om Birla asked Opposition members, who were on their feet, to ask questions and participate in the Question Hour.

Also Read | Sonia Gandhi Chairs Congress Parliamentary Party Meeting To Discuss Strategy for Remainder of Winter Session.

"People have elected you to ask questions... I appeal to you to let the Question Hour run," Birla said.

As opposition continued its unrelenting protest, Birla adjourned the House till 12 noon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)