Bengaluru, Mar 30 (PTI) The Election Commission on Saturday said Rs 21.85 crore cash, alcohol worth over Rs 28 crore were seized and 1,030 FIRs registered since the model code of conduct came into effect for Lok Sabha elections.

The general elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May seven for its 28 constituencies.

According to a statement issued by the office of Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer, since the Model Code of Conduct came into force on March 16, the flying squads, static surveillance teams and police authorities have seized Rs 21.85 crore cash, Rs 82.12 lakh freebies, 8.93 lakh litres of liquor worth over Rs 28 crore, 231.55 kg narcotic substances worth over Rs 1.60 crore, more than 15 kg gold worth over Rs 9 crore, 59.04 kg silver worth over Rs 27 lakh and 21.17 carat diamonds worth Rs 9 lakh among others.

A total of Rs 65.12 crore worth seizure has been made till date, they said.

They have also registered 1,030 FIRs with regard to seizure of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metal and freebies.

The Excise Department has booked 1,023 heinous cases, 937 cases for breach of licence conditions, 53 NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) and 4,005 cases under Section 15 (a) of Karnataka Excise Act 1965 and also 591 different types of vehicles have been seized.

