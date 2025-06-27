Chandigarh, Jun 27 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will on July 3 inaugurate a two-day national conference on the topic 'role of urban local bodies in constitutional democracy and nation building' at the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) in Manesar, Gurugram, an official statement issued here on Friday said.

The heads of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of the states and Union Territories will participate in the conference, the statement said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Centenary Celebrations of Acharya Shri 108 Vidyanand Ji Maharaj at Vigyan Bhawan on June 28.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan and Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh will also be present in the conference.

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and state's Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel will also attend the inaugural session.

Also Read | Kolkata Gang-Rape Case: TMC's Shashi Panja Urges BJP To Behave As Responsible Opposition in Aftermath of Gang Rape in Kasba Law College, Assures Strict Action Against All Accused (Watch Video).

The mayors, commissioners and other representatives of municipal corporations from across the country will participate in the conference.

The objective of the conference is to make urban administration more effective, inclusive and innovation-oriented so that the goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' can be realized, it said.

The presentations will be given on the first day of the programme on the best practices adopted by the major cities, including Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Indore, Lucknow, Pune, Surat and Visakhapatnam.

After this, the workshops will be organized on five different sub-topics, which include the role of urban local bodies as the foundation of democracy, developing ideal working procedures and code of conduct for council meetings, role of local bodies as an engine of inclusive development, making municipal governance more effective, centres of innovation, improving the quality of life of citizens and public service delivery, preparing women for leadership in society and politics etc.

Similarly, the July 4 session will feature group presentations on sub-themes, a closing session attended by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Haryana Assembly Deputy Speaker Krishan Lal Middha.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)