Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 10 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that his government has decided to confer the 'Assam Vaibhav Award' - highest civilian state award of to Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita.

The award will be conferred by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharaya on March 30.

Addressing a press conference, CM Himanta said, "The Assam Cabinet has today finalised the names of State Civilian Award recipients for 2024 which will be conferred upon by Hon'ble Governor Laxman Acharya on March 30. Lt Gen. Rana Pratap Kalita, (Retd) will be conferred with the Assam Baibhav this year."

The Assam CM inaugurated the improved Radha Govinda Barua path and Dr Bhupen Hazarika path, including an RCC bridge over the river Mora Bharalu, adjacent to the stadium in Guwahati to facilitate smooth connectivity within the city and ensure the free movement of sports lovers to the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

The Dr Bhupen Hazarika's path measures around 7.39 kilometres and starts from the Barsapara Cricket Stadium and ends at National Highway (NH)-27 near ISBT.

Speaking on the occasion on Friday, the Chief Minister said that the Dr Bhupen Hazarika road (East and West) running parallel along Mora Bharalu river will serve as an alternative connectivity to the NH-27 from areas like Barsapara stadium, Fatasil, Kalapahar, colony bazar, etc.

The road will also serve as an important linkage for 'to and fro' movement from Guwahati city to the NH-27 bypass.

The Chief Minister further said that the road will further help commuters reach educational institutions and hospitals along the NH-27 bypass.

Sarma also expressed hope that during the cricket match at Barsapara stadium, these roads will help minimize the huge traffic along the main road linking the stadium and will serve as the most convenient route for commuters. (ANI)

