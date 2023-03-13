Leh, Mar 13 (PTI) Lt General Rashim Bali on Monday took over the command of strategically based XIV Corps of the army in Leh, which looks after the Line of Actual Control with China and Line of Control with Pakistan.

Lt Gen Bali took over the reins of XIV Corps, also known as 'Fire and Fury Corps', from Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta.

On assuming command, the General Officer paid homage at the War Memorial at Leh and exhorted all ranks to continue working with soldierly commitment and zeal.

Lt Gen Bali was earlier posted Corps commander of 'Victor Force' comprising Rashtriya Rifles of the army that looks after the crucial South Kashmir area.

During his tenure there, under the leadership of Lt Gen Bali, the army had successful operations in eliminating as well as surrendering of terrorists besides educating the parents to wean away their children from militancy and join the mainstream.

He moved to army headquarters in the national capital from Kashmir and later got promoted to Lt General rank.

