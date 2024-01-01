Chandigarh [India], December 1 (ANI): Lieutenant General Nagendra Singh took over command of the Chetak Corps on January 1, 2024, as the 34th General Officer Commanding. He has replaced Lieutenant General Sanjiv Rai, who superannuated on December 31, 2023, after his successful tenure of more than a year in Chetak Corps, said PRO Defence Wing.

The General Officer was commissioned into the Punjab Regiment in 1989 and is an alumnus of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and National Defence College, New Delhi, according to the statement.

The general officer has vast and varied operational experience serving along all the borders of India. For his contribution to operations and distinguished service to the organisation, he has been awarded with Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal and Sena Medal (Gallantry).

After taking over the command of the prestigious Chetak Corps, the General Officer Commanding conveyed his best wishes to all personnel of Chetak Corps, their families, all Veterans and Veer Naris. The Corps Commander urged all ranks to continue to maintain the high standards of professional excellence and values of the Indian Army. (ANI)

