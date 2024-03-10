Lucknow, Mar 10 (PTI) Lucknow airport's annual passenger handling capacity will increase to 13 million in the second phase of development, the airport operator AAHL said on Sunday.

The integrated Terminal 3 (T3) of the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

The terminal was built at a cost of Rs 2,400 crore. T3 will cater to domestic and international flights, with capacity to handle 4,000 passengers during peak hours, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) said in a release.

In the first phase, the terminal will cater to 8 million passengers per annum and in the second phase, the capacity will be enhanced to 13 million passengers per year, it added.

Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, said the master plan for the airport aims to expand the capacity to serve 38 million passengers annually by 2047-48.

