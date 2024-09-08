Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday visited Lok Bandhu Hospital in Lucknow to meet the victims injured in the building collapse incident in Lucknow's Transport Nagar area.

During his visit, Pathak instructed officials and doctors to ensure high-quality medical care and provide all possible assistance.

In a post on X, Pathak stated, "Met the people injured in the unfortunate building collapse incident in Lucknow at Lok Bandhu Shri Rajnarayan Combined Hospital today. Enquired about their health and instructed the officers and doctors to provide high quality health facilities to all the injured and provide them all possible help."

The incident happened on Saturday evening. Eight people died and 28 sustained injuries in the building collapse.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also visited the Lok Bandhu Hospital in Lucknow to meet those injured in the building collapse incident.

He enquired about their well-being and obtained information from the doctors about their treatment.

Taking to X, CM Yogi wrote, "Met the people injured in the unfortunate building collapse incident in Lucknow at Lok Bandhu Shri Rajnarayan Combined Hospital today. Enquired about their well-being and obtained information from the doctors about their treatment."

"Under the supervision of skilled doctors, proper treatment is being provided to all on top priority. In this difficult time, the UP government stands with the victims and their families with full readiness and sensitivity. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant speedy recovery to the injured," the post further reads.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the building collapse incident.

"The loss of lives due to a building mishap in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, is saddening. Prayers with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," PM Modi added.

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed her grief over the deaths of eight people who lost their lives in the Lucknow building collapse incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries in the incident.

Taking to social media platform X, the President Murmu said, "I am deeply saddened by the deaths of many people in the building collapse accident in Lucknow. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."

Lucknow's Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Amit Verma, announced that a committee will be formed to investigate the building collapse.

Verma told ANI, "A committee will investigate the reasons behind the collapse. Structural engineers and experts will provide insights into the cause." (ANI)

