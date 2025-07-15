Lucknow, Jul 15 (PTI) Police here are questioning a woman in connection with the death of her five-year-old daughter, a police official said on Tuesday.

SHO of Kaisarbagh Police Station, Anjani Kumar Mishra, told PTI that 28-year-old Roshni alias Naaz had approached police on Monday, alleging that her husband, Shahrukh, had killed their child.

Police, however, said that Shahrukh does not reside with Roshni at her Khandari Bazar house, and she is in a live-in relationship with a man named Udit Jaiswal.

"The woman and her live-in partner are being interrogated," Mishra said.

The child's body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

