Delhi, July 15: A SpiceJet flight SG 9282 from Delhi to Mumbai was significantly delayed on Monday, July 15, after two passengers, one of them identified as Yachana Nair, allegedly attempted to forcefully approach the cockpit while the aircraft was taxiing. The incident occurred as the passengers complained of an air conditioning issue, which further led to their offloading and subsequent handover to security personnel.

The flight, SG 9282, was preparing for departure from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport when the disruption occurred. According to the airline, the two passengers ignored repeated instructions from the cabin crew, fellow passengers, and the captain to return to their seats. “The two individuals attempted to forcefully approach the cockpit and caused a disruption while the aircraft was taxiing,” SpiceJet said in an official statement. SpiceJet Delhi-Shillong Aircraft's Window Frame Dislodges Mid-Air; No Impact on Passenger Safety, Says Airline.

SpiceJet Flight Delayed After Unruly Passengers Try To Enter Cockpit

Ruckus in Spicejet Flight Over Air Conditioning Issue

One of the offloaded passengers, Yachna Nair (55), claimed the situation escalated due to the cabin’s lack of air conditioning. Speaking after the incident, she said passengers were seated by 4:45 PM, and the issue persisted for over an hour. “Since 4.50 pm, they kept promising to start the AC but didn’t. I am on medication and was feeling very hot and anxious,” Nair said.

Her daughter, Alika Nair, was also removed from the flight. According to Yachna, Alika approached the crew to complain, after which both were allegedly “singled out” and deboarded. Mumbai: Cargo Truck Rams Parked Akasa Air Plane at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Maharashtra.

Spicejet Flight Delayed For Nearly 7 Hours

Initially scheduled for 12:30 PM departure, Flight SG 9282 eventually took off at 7:21 PM, according to flight tracking service Flightradar24. It landed in Mumbai at 9:05 PM, nearly six and a half hours behind schedule. In its statement, SpiceJet said the captain returned the aircraft to the bay in the interest of safety, and the passengers were handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The airline underlined that the actions taken were in accordance with aviation safety norms. “Passenger behavior that compromises in-flight safety is taken very seriously,” the spokesperson added. No charges have been officially confirmed yet against the passengers, and a probe is currently underway.

