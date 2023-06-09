Ludhiana, Jun 9 (PTI) A senior manager of a bank was found hanging from the ceiling of his rented room in the dense Amar Nagar locality here under mysterious circumstances here on Friday.

He had been living alone for the past one and a half years, police said.

Also Read | Shiv Sena UBT Learder Sanjay Raut Says He, MLA Brother Received Death Threat Calls; Two Detained.

In the morning when he did not come out of his room, his landlord knocked at his door several times but did not get any response. The landlord then informed the manager's relatives in nearby Isa Nagari and also police.

Police broke open the door in the presence of the relatives, and found Vindo Masih, the manager, hanging from the ceiling with his hands tied behind, said Inspector Amritpal Singh, SHO, Division Number 2 Police station.

Also Read | Manipur Erupts Again: Three Killed, Two Injured in Shooting by Insurgents in Imphal Village.

Masih was posted as a senior manager in a local branch of Canara bank.

According to Police, Masih's wife and and son live in Tankan Wali basti locality in Ferozepur. Neighbours told police that they had never seen them here. No suicide note was recovered from the room.

Neighbours told police that they had seen Masih going into his room after coming back last night and shutting the door.

Police sent his body to Civil Hospital for post mortem. They have been examining the footage of the CCTV cameras installed nearby.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)