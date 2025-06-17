Ludhiana, Jun 17 (PTI) Comprehensive arrangements for masks, sanitizers, and other essential supplies will be ensured at all 194 polling stations for the June 19 Ludhiana West assembly bypoll, said district election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain on Tuesday.

Following the directives of the Election Commission of India (ECI), Jain emphasized the administration's commitment to conducting transparent and safe by-elections.

He said COVID-19 safety protocols, including provision of masks and sanitizers, will be implemented across all polling stations.

"The safety of people is our top priority," Jain said, directing health officials and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to manage biomedical waste generated at these stations effectively.

Additionally, he instructed the civil surgeon to deploy adequate health staff at polling stations on voting day.

Jain assured that all polling stations will be equipped with drinking water, proper shading, fans, oral rehydration salts (ORS), and other necessary amenities, to enhance voter comfort.

The Ludhiana West assembly seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January. Polling will be held from 7 am till 6 pm on June 19 and the counting will be held on June 23.

