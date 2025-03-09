Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], March 9 (ANI): Bodies of two people were recovered while four workers have been rescued after a portion of a building of a factory in Ludhiana's Focal Point Phase 8 area collapsed on Sunday, the officials said. They added that the search for one worker is still on.

The rescued workers were taken to the hospital. NDRF teams and administrative staff were present at the scene. Police have registered a case against the factory operator.

Deputy Commissioner Jatinder Jorwal said that the building collapsed during repair work in the factory. According to the factory supervisor, 29 people were present in the factory at the time of the accident.

After the accident, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann issued instructions to the administration to assess the situation immediately.

"There have been reports of a factory building collapsing in Ludhiana. I have issued instructions to the administration to assess the situation immediately. Rescue teams have arrived and have started their work. I wish for the speedy recovery and safety of the workers buried under the debris," Punjab Chief Minister posted on X today.

Ludhiana District Administration ordered a magisterial inquiry into the accident. (ANI)

