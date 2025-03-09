Baghpat, March 9: A shocking incident of honour killing has come to light from Uttar Pradesh, where a 19-year-old man and his girlfriend were killed by her family members in Baghpat. The incident occurred early on Sunday, March 9, after the woman's family members found her and the man together at their home in Baghpat district.

After the incident came to light, the police took the deceased's woman's father Pushpendra Singh into custody and sent the couple's bodies for a postmortem. According to a report in Indian Express, the deceased were identified as Balram Kataria (19) and Shrishti Singh (18). Police officials said that Kataria, a resident of Sadakpur Jonmana village in Baghpat, was having an affair with Shrishti, a resident of the same village for the last two years. Baghpat Shocker: 7-Year-Old Boy Stabbed to Death With Scissors by Drug Addict in Uttar Pradesh; Accused Arrested.

However, the woman's family members were not aware of this. On Sunday morning, Kataria visited Singh's home, where the two chose an empty room. However, her family members grew suspicious. While apprehending a stranger in the house, the family members caught Kataria and Shrishti together.

The family members beat the couple and later allegedly strangled them with a rope in the same room. After being alerted, the police rushed to the crime scene. Cops said that an FIR was lodged by family members of the deceased. The police have arrested the deceased woman's father. Meanwhile, an investigation in connection with the matter is underway. Baghpat Shocker: SP Leader Dies After Consuming Weight Loss Pills Bought From Social Media in Uttar Pradesh.

Officials said that formal arrests of those involved in the double murder will be made soon.

