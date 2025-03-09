Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], March 9 (ANI): Two workers were killed after a portion of a building of a factory in Ludhiana's Focal Point Phase 8 area collapsed on Saturday, the officials said on Sunday.

They added that four workers were rescued, while the rescue operation to locate one worker who is reportedly trapped beneath the debris is underway.

The accident occurred on Saturday evening. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local police, and the fire brigade participated in the rescue operation.

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said that rescue teams had to remove a substantial amount of debris, carefully using manual equipment to reach the trapped worker.

According to the building owner, The Deputy Commissioner stated that 29 workers were present in the unit on Saturday morning. However, at the time of the collapse, only seven workers were inside.

Jorwal also said that a magisterial probe, led by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of East, has been ordered to investigate the exact cause of the incident.

Additionally, the Commissionerate Police have also filed a First Information Report (FIR) against four individuals. The government will cover the injured workers' medical expenses, and adequate compensation will be provided to the families of the deceased.

Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian has also visited the site and emphasized that the top priority is to rescue the trapped workers beneath the debris. Police teams, led by DCP Jaskiranjeet Singh Teja, are assisting the rescue teams at the location. (ANI)

