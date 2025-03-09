Lucknow, March 9: An iPhone sale scam was recently busted in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida. Police officials said that they arrested two members of a gang that allegedly cheated people by offering iPhones starting at just INR 20,000 on Instagram. The accused were arrested from a prominent commercial complex in Greater Noida on Saturday, March 8. The accused were identified as Anupam Banerjee (45) and Ravi Agarwal (29).

Cops said that the two arrested accused were part of a gang that used to post advertisements selling iPhones at lower-than-market rates for at least seven months, reports TOI. The duo allegedly operated out of an office space in Greater Noida's Gaur City Centre. The two accused are suspected of cheating hundreds of people. The alleged scam came to light after a man approached the Cyber Crime police station in Manesar on October 7, 2024. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Minor Pregnant Lover’s Uncle, Injures Her Father and Cousin After Failed Abduction Attempt in Rampur; Accused Arrested.

Accused Cheated Victim, Collected Money on Various Pretexts

In his complaint, the victim said that he saw an Instagram post offering to sell an iPhone. The complaint further said that the accused collected money from him on various pretexts, including processing fees, shipping fees, and tax. The victim transferred INR 43,000 to a bank account provided by the accused. However, the accused kept demanding more money.

Accused Used Fruit Vendor's Details To Open Bank Account

This is when the victim refused to pay heed to their demands and lodged a complaint. During the investigation, cops learned that the bank account was in the name of a fruit vendor in Noida, who, on questioning, told cops that he does not operate any bank account. The vendor also told cops that Banerjee and Agarwal had taken his Aadhaar and PAN card details while offering to help him open a bank account. Dog Attack in Greater Noida: Woman Injured After Stray Dogs Attack Her in Basement of Housing Society in Uttar Pradesh, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Acting on the lead, cops tracked the phone number linked to the bank account and raided the office in Gaur City Centre. During the raid, they arrested the two accused. They also seized 45 debit cards, 45 cheque books, 17 mobile phones, 36 SIM cards, three laptops, and 40 QR codes from the flat. Cops suspect more people were involved in the iPhone sale fraud.

