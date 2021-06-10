Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 10 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pradip Bhattacharya on Wednesday termed former party colleague Jitin Prasada's decision to join the BJP as a "big mistake" and said the former union minister will regret it.

Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharya said, Prasada was Congress West Bengal in-charge and campaigned against the BJP during recently-concluded Assembly polls and now he has suddenly the same party.

The Member of Parliament said Prasada's personal interest would have been the reason behind his sudden decision and asserted that he should have been a little patient.

"He was associated with the party for three generations. So why did he suddenly change? He should have been a little patient. His personal interest would have been the reason behind his sudden decision. It is very sad and unfortunate. It's a matter of concern. I think he made a big mistake. Later, he will realise and regret that he took a wrong decision."

"Why did Jitin Prasada do such a thing, I do not know? He was in-charge of our state, campaigned in Bengal at the time of elections, and asked everyone to work against BJP. He also gave slogans, speeches against the BJP and now he joined the BJP today. I do not understand what happened," he added.

The Congress leader further said that if Prasada took the decision of joining BJP, thinking that he will woo Brahmin voters in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls then he is wrong.

"Changing parties only makes a person small in the eyes of the voters. They think why would we vote for a person who keeps on changing parties. What work will such a candidate do if he is only busy changing parties? He is not a lone Brahmin contender, Brahmins are not only in BJP. There are others too from Congress and Samajwadi Party," said Bhattacharya.

"How much did Jyotiraditya Scindia achieve after joining the BJP? The way it has happened to him, the same will happen with Jitin Prasada. I want to say that Jitin Prasad has made a big mistake by taking the wrong decision."

His remarks came after Jitin Prasada joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Railway Miniter Piyush Goyal at the party headquarters on Wednesday.

Jitin Prasada started his career with Indian Youth Congress as a general secretary. He was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2004 for the first time. He was also a minister in the UPA government at the Centre.

Prasada's departure is a fresh blow to the Congress party after another heavyweight leader of the party Jyotiraditya Scindia had joined the BJP in March 2020. (ANI)

