Bhopal, January 10: The Madhya Pradesh government is set to release the 32nd instalment of the Ladli Behna Yojana, benefiting more than 1.25 crore women beneficiaries across the state. After the successful transfer of the previous instalment in December, eligible women are now awaiting the January payout under the flagship women-centric scheme.

Ladli Behna Yojana 32nd Instalment Date

Although no official date has been announced yet, past trends indicate that the Ladli Behna Yojana instalment is usually credited within the first half of the month.

• The 31st instalment was transferred on December 9, 2025

• The 32nd instalment is expected between January 1 and January 15, 2026

The amount will be credited directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

Ladli Behna Yojana Amount Increased to INR 1,500

Since its launch in 2023, the Ladli Behna Yojana has seen multiple enhancements:

• Initially started with INR 1,000 per month

• Increased to INR 1,250

• Revised to INR 1,500 per month from December 2025

The hike aims to strengthen women’s financial security, health, nutrition, and economic independence.

Ladli Behna Yojana Eligibility Criteria

Women eligible for the 32nd instalment must:

• Be permanent residents of Madhya Pradesh

• Be aged 21 to 60 years

• Be married, widowed, divorced, or abandoned

Who is not eligible?

• Families with income above the prescribed limit

• Income tax payees

• Households with members in permanent government jobs

How to Check Ladli Behna Yojana Payment Status

If you haven’t received an SMS alert, follow these steps:

• Visit cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in

• Click on “Application and Payment Status”

• Enter your Registration Number or Member ID

• Verify using OTP sent to your registered mobile number

• Check instalment status and bank/Aadhaar linkage details

This online facility helps beneficiaries quickly identify payment delays or account-related issues.

With the 32nd instalment of Ladli Behna Yojana expected soon and the monthly assistance now raised to INR 1,500, the scheme continues to play a crucial role in empowering women across Madhya Pradesh. Beneficiaries are advised to keep their bank accounts and Aadhaar details updated to avoid payment disruptions.

