Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh) [India] June 22 (ANI): A blackbuck was found dead with its throat slit after a group of hunters opened fire on a herd of the protected animals in Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred near Girana-Kevdakhedi Road, and the hunters reportedly fled the scene after villagers raised an alarm.

According to officials, the incident came to light after local residents noticed suspicious activity and alerted authorities. Upon reaching the spot, the Forest Department and Salaslai police recovered the carcass of the Schedule I protected species and sent it for post-mortem to Shajapur.

"A case of hunting blackbuck by firing on a herd has come to light. A blackbuck was found dead with a slit throat. The unknown accused fled the spot when villagers approached," said a police official from Salaslai station.

Speaking to mediapersons, Lalit Upadhyay, Deputy Ranger and Investigation Officer from the Forest Department, said, "Black Deer of Schedule I is lying dead. The local villagers informed us... The dead deer has been recovered and taken for post-mortem... Further action will be taken based on the report. It seems that its throat was slit... it was possibly killed for poaching."

The forest department registered a case under the Wildlife Protection Act and launched an investigation to trace the suspects involved in the illegal hunting.

Following the incident, a large number of people from nearby villages gathered at the spot, expressing anger over the poaching of the protected animal.

Blackbucks, also known as Indian antelopes, are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, which offers the highest level of legal protection. Hunting or harming them is a punishable offence under Indian law.

Authorities said further action would be taken based on the post-mortem report and ongoing inquiry.

Efforts were being made to identify the accused based on eyewitness accounts and possible CCTV footage from nearby areas. (ANI)

