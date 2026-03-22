Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid a surprise visit to Sidhi district on Sunday, engaging in direct dialogue with local citizens to assess the state of administrative systems and the ground-level implementation of various government schemes, according to a press release.

During this public interaction session, the Chief Minister conducted a detailed review and gathered feedback regarding complaints raised by the general public and elected representatives concerning various issues, as well as the operational efficiency of the district administration and various government departments.

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In light of the complaints received, Yadav issued directives for the immediate removal of Sidhi Collector, Swarochit Somvanshi, and the immediate suspension of the General Manager of the District Cooperative Bank, P.S. Dhanwal.

Furthermore, Yadav issued directives for the removal of Guna Superintendent of Police (SP), Ankit Soni, from his post, deeming his conduct inappropriate regarding an alleged case of misappropriation of cash recovered during a search operation in Guna district.

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According to a release, Chief Minister Yadav stated that, in response to the complaints received from citizens, necessary measures would also be initiated at the state government level. He emphasised that, in keeping with the state's commitment to good governance, any form of negligence on the part of government officials or employees would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He reiterated that public welfare remains the top priority of the state government.

Taking it to X, Yadav said, "Today, an unannounced inspection was conducted at the district headquarters of Seoni. Based on this, a detailed review and feedback regarding complaints from the public and elected representatives, as well as the district administration and various departments, instructions have been issued to immediately remove District Collector Swarochit Somvanshi from his position with immediate effect. Instructions have been given to immediately suspend the General Manager of the District Cooperative Bank, PS Dhanwal, with immediate effect. Officials should work with responsibility wherever they are posted. Responsibility comes with their appointment itself."

To address the grievances of the common people, special campaigns and camps are regularly organised across both urban and rural areas of the state. He conveyed a clear message to all officials and employees: if they are unable to resolve the problems faced by the general public while serving in the field, then they have no right to hold a field posting.

During the public interaction session, the Chief Minister listened to the citizens' grievances and issued explicit directives to the concerned officials to ensure their prompt and effective resolution. He affirmed that the government's firm intention is to ensure that the benefits of all government schemes reach every eligible individual in a time-bound and transparent manner. He directed field officials to discharge their duties with sensitivity, accountability, and commitment. Any form of negligence or apathy would be viewed with utmost seriousness, and strict, effective action would be taken.

The Chief Minister expressed displeasure over the sluggish progress of the Collectorate building currently under construction in Sidhi. He emphasised that the pace of construction must be accelerated to ensure the work is completed within the stipulated timeframe and to the highest standards of quality, the release stated.

Following a surprise inspection in Sidhi, Yadav also interacted with the general public and elected representatives at the local Circuit House. Present on this occasion were MP Rajesh Mishra, MLA (Sihawal) Vishwamitra Pathak, and MLA Riti Pathak, along with other public representatives and administrative officials. (ANI)

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