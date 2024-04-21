Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav felicitated successful UPSC candidates from the state at his official residence in Bhopal on Sunday.

The CM was seen draping shawls around the shoulders of the candidates, who successfully cracked the civil services exam, as a token of respect and recognition, while lauding them for bringing glory to the state.

Also Read | 'Looks As if Osama Bin Laden and Gabbar Singh Are Preaching Non-Violence': AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Attacks BJP (Watch Video).

The results for the Civil Services Exam 2023 were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on April 16.

Aditya Srivastava secured the first position in the UPSC, while Animesh Pradhan and Donuru Ananya Reddy secured the second and third ranks respectively.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Ghazipur Landfill Site (Watch Video).

Earlier, on Saturday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy conveyed his best wishes to All India Rank (AIR) 3 UPSC topper Donuru Ananya, saying she made the state proud on the national stage.

Taking to his official handle on X, CM Reddy posted, "Donuri Ananya, who secured the third rank in the All India Service Examination 2023 and brought the glory of Telangana to the national level, came and met with her family members today."

"My special congratulations to Ananya and all Telugu candidates who have been selected for civil services this time. I wish them all a good name in the service of the country," the Telangana CM added.

A total of 1,016 candidates cleared the examination and have since been recommended for different categories of government jobs at the Centre, the UPSC said.

The Civil Services Exam is conducted annually in three stages--preliminary, main and interview--by the UPSC to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)