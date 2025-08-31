Morena (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 31: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav offered prayers at the Shanichara Temple in Morena on Sunday.

"We have proposed this temple's development to promote religious pilgrimage. We have also done the work of building a 15 km long four-lane road to Gwalior to travel from here," Yadav told ANI after offering prayers.

He also visited the famous Shani temple in Morena and offered prayers at the historic temple.

On Saturday, the two-day Regional Tourism Conclave held at Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agriculture University in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district concluded and MoUs worth Rs 3500 crores were signed.

"I am satisfied that the Regional Tourism Conclave held in Gwalior district is the best tourism conclave held in the state so far. Here, MoUs worth more than Rs 3500 were signed. The two-day tourism conclave held here for the first time after Independence was very good and along with this proposal for the renovation of music university and Jiwaji University were also received," CM Yadav said.

He further said that the Indigo Company would carry out development works worth 100 crore rupees for Gwalior Fort from its CSR fund."This conference has given a positive message for the development of heritage, forest, and religious tourism sectors, whose objective is to provide employment to local youth and promote the region's rich history on a global level," the CM added. (ANI)

