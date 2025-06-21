Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav offered prayers at Ram Temple located in Ujjain district on Saturday and sought the blessings of the deity.

After performing worship, CM Yadav told reporters, "Today is the pran pratishtha of Ram Darbar temple and I have offered prayers here. Also, we are running a campaign to re-establish the observatory in Dongla, Ujjain -- where the sun changes its direction. This is a new step towards 'Virasat se Vikas'. From a scientific perspective, it will help determine the standard time in the future..."

Earlier today, CM Yadav performed Yoga at "Yoga Sangam" program held on the occasion of the 11th International Yoga Day in the state capital Bhopal and extended greetings to everyone.

"On the occasion of International Yoga Day, I extend best wishes to everyone. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire country and the world are celebrating. Additionally, today is also the longest day of the year and from now onwards the duration of night hours will start slightly increasing," CM Yadav told reporters.

He emphasised that as the time is passing, the world is becoming aware of the ancient knowledge, science and lifestyle of India.

"With the efforts of PM Narendra Modi, the 11th Yoga Day is being celebrated today. Yoga is giving a message of humanity and unity across the globe. The message of Yoga is unique and I extend my best wishes to the people of the state," he added.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that if one wishes to keep their body healthy, then one should adopt Yoga practice. Yoga brings peace to everyone, peace brings satisfaction and satisfaction brings non-violence.

"The joy of life is achieved through non-violence which is why in today's turbulent world, people are attracted towards Indian Sanatan culture. In such a situation, let us all adopt yoga in our lives, take care of our health and bring the spirit of non-violence into our core nature," he added. (ANI)

