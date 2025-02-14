India News | Madhya Pradesh CM Names Gwalior's New City Gate 'Data Bandi Chhor Dwar' in Honour of Guru Hargobind Singh

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday announced that a newly built city gate in the Purani Chhawani area of Gwalior district will be named "Data Bandi Chhor Dwar" in honour of the sixth Guru of Sikhism, Guru Hargobind Singh.

Following the Chief Minister's announcement, SS Bhalla, Convenor of the Sikh Forum, Gwalior-Chambal region, expressed gratitude, stating that the Sikh community across the country appreciates the decision.

"Today, CM Yadav announced to name of the newly constructed city gate on Morena road in Purani Chhawani area in Gwalior as 'Data Bandi Chhor Dwar' after the sixth guru of Sikh, Hargobind Singh Sahab. Gwalior Sikh Forum and the Sikh community across the country express gratitude to the Chief Minister for fulfilling the demand of Sikhs. Additionally, we have received immense support for the purpose from Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, MP speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, Lok Sabha MP Bharat Singh Kushwaha, MP Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar. Local administration also helped us," Bhalla told ANI.

Bhalla also explained the significance of the name 'Data Bandi Chhor' and the historical context behind it.

"Guru Hargobind Singh was imprisoned by Mughal emperor Jahangir in Gwalior and a few days later the Mughal emperor fell ill. There was no improvement in his health and the emperor's guru told him that he imprisoned a spiritual person (Sikh Guru) as a consequence of it, he became ill. Following this, he decided to release him. When Guru Sahib came to know about the release, he refused as there were 52 Hindu Kings imprisoned with him and he wished for the release of everyone,"

Thereafter, the Mughal emperor put a condition that whoever came holding Guru Sahib's hand or cloth, he would release those people. So a special chola was prepared for him and by holding it the 52 Hindu King came out and he was given the name "Data Bandi Chhor" as he had rescued all the other prisoners, he added.

He mentioned that the Sikh community is deeply grateful to CM Mohan Yadav and all those who supported this initiative.

Earlier today, while making the announcement, CM Mohan Yadav also stressed that the Sikh Community has a vast history in Gwalior city and Chambal division and the courage and sacrifice of Guru Hargobind Singh will be a source of inspiration for them.

"Today, I am announcing to name of the city gate built in the Purani Chhawani area of Gwalior as "Data Bandi Chhor Dwar" in honor of the sixth Guru of Sikhism, Guru Hargobind Singh Ji. The Sikh Community has a vast history in Gwalior city and Chambal division...The courage and sacrifice of Guru Hargobind Singh is a source of inspiration for us," the CM said. (ANI)

