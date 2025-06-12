Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda on Thursday expressed grief over the tragic plane crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and said that the whole nation is in shock and pained by the incident.

"As soon as we received the news of this incident, all of us were in deep sorrow and the whole nation is in shock. We pay homage to the departed souls in the incident and may God give strength to their families to bear this loss. I pray to God to give them a place at his lotus feet. We can't express the pain in words. Today, there was a BJP program on the completion of 11 years of the Modi government here in Ujjain. But on receiving the news, we held a condolence program here and cancelled all the other programs," Devda told ANI.

He further said, "We have cancelled all the programs across the state. It is indeed a very painful incident."

Reacting to the incident, MP Minister Prahlad Patel said that he was pained by the incident and felt short of words to express his grief.

"Sad news has been received that a flight from Ahmedabad to London crashed. I am extremely pained by the incident and I do not have words to express my sorrow," Patel said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari also expressed pain, saying the whole nation is in shock and cancelled all the party programs.

"The entire nation is shocked, and saddened by the Ahmedabad plane crash. Keeping in view of this tragic incident, the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee has decided to postpone all its programs, press conferences, and internal meetings. The party stands in solidarity with the affected and bereaved families in this moment of pain," Patwari said.

Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh reacted to the incident and said that it was a very painful incident, and expressed his grief over the incident.

The London-bound flight, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members, crashed shortly after it took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport this afternoon, and rammed into a doctors' hostel in the Meghani Nagar area in Ahmedabad.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accompanied by Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, the Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, visited the site of the London-bound Air India aircraft crash in Ahmedabad to take stock of the ongoing relief and rescue operations.

After the crash, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has deployed around 150 personnel to assist in the ongoing rescue and relief operations following the crash.

According to a statement by the CRPF, troops from the 100 Battalion of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), along with personnel from the CRPF's Group Centre in Gandhinagar, have been sent to the crash site to support efforts on the ground.

The Gujarat government has also mobilised three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, comprising 90 personnel from Gandhinagar, to assist in rescue operations.

As per Air India, among the 230 passengers, 169 were Indians, 53 British nationals, one Canadian, and seven Portuguese nationals onboard the AI171 flight to Gatwick in London. (ANI)

