Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all geared up and campaigning in full swing for the Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally on Sunday for the third time within just the last eight days.

PM Modi will be addressing a public gathering at Pipariya in Narmadapuram district which will target four parliamentary seats in the state which include Hoshangabad, Betul, Chhindwara and Mandla.

Also Read | Mumbai: 'Astrologer' Couple Enters Man's House to Perform Rituals to Ward Off 'Bad Energy', Flees With Jewellery Worth Rs 6 Lakh.

The prime minister will address the rally in support of the BJP nominee from Hoshangabad Lok Sabha, Darshan Singh Choudhary. The rally will also leave an impact mostly on the Chhindwara parliamentary seat and the other two seats.

BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal told ANI over phone, "Planning has been done in such a way that PM Modi's message reaches every parliamentary seat. Tomorrow, PM Modi is coming to Pipariya in Narmadapuram district and his address will cover four Lok Sabha constituencies connecting nearby."

Also Read | Gravit-Nandini YouTuber Couple Dies: Duo Who Goes by Garvit Garry Vlogs Name on Online Video Sharing Platform Dies by Suicide in Haryana’s Jhajjar, Probe On.

"Some parts of an assembly constituency of Mandla Lok Sabha is located in Pipariya and it is itself a part of Hoshangabad Lok Sabha seat. Apart from this, some parts of Chhindwara and Betul Lok Sabha seats are also connected from here," the BJP leader added.

Chhindwara is a hot seat in the state and it is considered a stronghold of former chief minister and veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath. The former CM's son Nakul Nath is contesting from the seat and it was the only seat that the grand old party managed to win in the previous 2019 general elections in the state.

This time, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to win the Chhindwara Lok Sabha in the upcoming polls. Chhindwara will go to polls in the first phase on April 19 with five other parliamentary seats in the state.

On the other hand, Hoshanagabad will go to poll in the second phase on April 26. Betul was also scheduled to undergo polling in the second phase but the election commission postponed the election in Betul in the third phase on May 7, following the death of a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate from the seat. BSP candidate Ashok Bhalavi died after suffering a heart attack on April 9.

Earlier on last Sunday, PM Modi held a roadshow in Jabalpur as part of the party's election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and people in large numbers gathered to witness the roadshow on both sides of the road.

Later on Tuesday this week, the prime minister visited the state again and addressed a public gathering in Balaghat in support of BJP nominee Bharti Pardhi.

Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling would be held on April 19, followed by April 26, May 7 and May 13.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, making it the sixth-largest state in terms of parliamentary representation. Out of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP secured a massive victory in Madhya Pradesh, winning 28 out of the 29 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) managed to win only one seat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)