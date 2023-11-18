A female voter after casting her ballot in the assembly polls. (Photo/ANI)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): The polling for assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh for all 230 seats concluded on Friday and the state saw a polling percentage of 76.22 per cent, according to the latest data from Election Commission.

The state has surpassed the polling percentage of the 2018 assembly polls when it saw 74.97 per cent polling.

The male voting percentage was 75.84 per cent, for females it was 74.01 per cent and for third gender, it was 25 per cent in the 2018 elections.

In terms of constituencies, the highest voting percentage is in Ratlam's Sailana assembly constituency at 90 per cent, Seoni's Barghat constituency recorded 88.20 per cent polling and Mandsaur's Malhargarh constituency saw a voting percentage of 87.08 per cent.

Seoni district recorded the highest polling percentage of 85.68 per cent while in the state capital Bhopal, the voting percentage was 66 per cent.

The voting percentage till 5 pm in the state was 71.16 per cent, Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan told the media in the state capital, Bhopal.

Voting for assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh began at 7 am on Friday. The election will decide the electoral fate of over 2,500 candidates including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel, Faggan Singh Kulaste and former Congress Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Nearly, 5.59 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise. It included 2.87 crore male and 2.71 crore female voters. There were over 5,000 booths run by women and 183 polling stations run by the disabled, officials said.

The assembly polls, coming nearly six months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, are crucial for both the BJP and Congress for various reasons.

The counting of votes in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, along with that in Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram, will be done on December 3. (ANI)

