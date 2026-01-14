Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): Two people were injured in separate incidents after coming into contact with kite strings in Indore. According to Additional DCP of Zone 4, Dishesh Agrawal, the incidents occurred on Wednesday.

In the first incident, a man named Hemraj sustained an injury to his neck after coming into contact with a kite string. He was immediately rushed to the hospital with the help of passersby and the police, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Also Read | NEET PG 2025 Cut-off Controversy: FORDA Urges Centre to Roll Back Cut-off Reduction, Flags Risks to Merit-Based Admissions.

In the second incident, a person sustained an injury to his cheek after coming into contact with a kite string at the Juni Indore Bridge. He received treatment and has been discharged from the hospital.

"A man named Hemraj came into contact with a kite string, which caused an injury to his neck. He was immediately admitted to Jupiter Hospital with the help of passersby and the police, where he is currently receiving treatment. The second incident occurred at the Juni Indore Bridge, where a person came into contact with a kite string and sustained an injury to his cheek. He has now been discharged after receiving treatment. Cases are being registered in both incidents." the DCP told reporters.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: 20-Year-Old BA Student Killed in Patna After Minor Tea, Cigarette Argument Turns Violent.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police further explained the safety measures undertaken by the police department to ensure a risk-free commute. All bridges have been designated as nodal points for Dial 100 and Dial 112 services, along with the First Response Team (FRB), for the next seven days.

Zigzag barricades have also been installed on the bridges to control the speed of two-wheelers. Additionally, police personnel have been deployed round the clock at both ends of the bridges to raise awareness among two-wheeler riders and pedestrians through the public address system.

"Considering the safety risks posed by kite strings, the police have designated all bridges as nodal points for Dial 100 and Dial 112 services and the First Response Team (FRB) for the coming days. Zigzag barricades have also been installed on the bridges to control the speed of two-wheelers. Furthermore, as per the instructions of senior officers, police personnel have been deployed round the clock at both ends of the bridges to continuously raise awareness among two-wheeler riders and pedestrians through the public address system." the DCP said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)